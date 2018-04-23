Dr. Brantley Arden Strickland | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Dr. Brantley Arden Strickland, 52, of Walterboro, entered into rest early Friday April 20, 2018, surrounded by his loving family following a long and courageous battle for his life at McLeod Medical Center in Florence.

Born May 7, 1965, in Walterboro, he was the oldest born to James Arden “Jimmy” Strickland and Ilona Hiers Strickland.

Funeral services were conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday April 25, 2018, at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 106 May St., Walterboro. The Rev. Rich Johnston officiated. The committal followed in Live Oak Cemetery, South Jefferies Boulevard, Walterboro.

Arrangements by Brice Herndon Funeral Chapels & Crematory.