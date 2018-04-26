Downpour rains crashes on county | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 10:37 am

The area’s heavy rains littered Colleton County with traffic accidents on April 23.

Safety forces contended with 12 motor vehicle accidents with injuries in an eight-hour period and the area experienced even more crashes that did not result in injuries.

The most serious accident in the thunderstorms was a two-vehicle head-on crash on Cottageville Highway, south of Round O Crossroads on April 23 at 7:53 p.m.

The first Colleton County Fire-Rescue unit to arrive at the scene found the roadway blocked by debris with a passenger car on the southbound side of the roadway and a small pickup truck off in the woods on the northbound side. Both vehicles received heavy damage.

All three occupants were already out of the vehicles, but sustained multiple traumatic injuries.

Two additional Fire-Rescue ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

A private ambulance drove up on the crash, and its crew began rendering aid to the injured until other Fire-Rescue ambulances arrived.

All three patients were transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment.

The highway was blocked for over two-and-one-half hours, with traffic being detoured to Coolers Dairy Road.

At the same time, Augusta Highway was closed to traffic for the same amount of time due to a tree falling on a car.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the Cottageville Highway crash.