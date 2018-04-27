Cyclists tour the Lowcountry | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 11:12 am

This is the third year of the Tour de Lowcountry and the 43rd year of the Rice Festival. The riders left Walterboro and cycled through the Lowcountry, passing rice fields and plantations such as White Hall Plantation, Bluff Plantation and Cherokee Plantation with stops along the way with food and drinks. The 32-mile ride turned around at Bluff Plantation and traveled back to Walterboro for food and drinks.