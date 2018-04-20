Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:21 pm

Bicyclist allegedly shoots man

in the leg

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center the evening of April 16 where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound.

The 21-year-old Smoaks man sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

He reportedly told the deputy that he had been shot by a white male on a bicycle, but would not say where it happened or give any possible reason for the shooting.

Gun incident

in Cottageville

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office expects to issue an arrest warrant for a Round O man who allegedly threatened a Cottageville man the evening of April 12.

The Cottageville man told the deputy that the Round O man arrived at his residence April 12 at about 6:30 p.m.

The victim said when he told the man he wanted him to leave his property, the suspect allegedly reached into his vehicle, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him while verbally threatening him.

The Cottageville man said when he went to his vehicle to retrieve his own handgun, the other man got into his vehicle and drove off.

The deputy, in his incident report, stated that he would obtain a warrant for pointing or presenting a firearm against the Round O man.

Truck taken from business

An employee of Stone Forestry Services Inc. at 5241 Jacksonboro Road in Round O contacted the sheriff’s office the morning of April 10 to report a vehicle theft.

The man told authorities that when he arrived at work, he found the gate to the business open.

A 2015 Ford F250 valued at $50,000 that had been parked near the office was gone. The truck bed contained a water pump worth $400 and a 200-gallon water tank valued at $1,100.

It appeared that someone had entered the property and driven the stolen truck through the gate, damaging it.