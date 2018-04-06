Crime Reports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 10:38 am

Drug and gun charges

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling in the 1200 block of Barracada Road March 31 at 3:49 p.m. when he found the roadway blocked by an all-terrain vehicle.

When the driver of the ATV was asked what he was doing, he reportedly told the officer he was trying to place his tool box on the vehicle.

Based on the question, the man allegedly told the deputy that the ATV belonged to his girlfriend, and the tool box had been given him by his boss.

According to the officer, due to the man’s demeanor, he was detained. Then the deputy reported spotted a handgun in the man’s coat pocket. A search reportedly turned up a plastic bag containing what tested positive for methamphetamine.

The discovery led to the arrest of John D. Hiers, 27, of Walterboro on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm.

Safety checkpoint brings arrest

Walterboro police officers were running a safety checkpoint at Hiers Corner Road and Center Street the afternoon of March 31 when a car pulled up.

When the driver rolled down his window, the odor of marijuana reportedly greeted the officer.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and a bag of marijuana was allegedly inside his pants.

The car was searched and a handgun was reportedly found under the driver’s seat. A computer check determined that the driver was banned from having a weapon.

When the search was over, Quentin J. Fishburne, 37 of Walterboro was on his way to the Colleton County Detention Center. He was given a citation for simple possession of marijuana and arrested on charges of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Marijuana found at school

A Colleton County Middle School student was given a citation for simple possession of marijuana after he was allegedly found to have a medicine bottle containing marijuana in his possession the morning of March 30.

Student faces weapon charge

A Colleton County Middle School student was arrested on a charge of having a weapon on school grounds March 30.

School officials learned that the student had reportedly been showing other students a knife with a three-and-one-half inch blade.

When interviewed, the student reportedly said he had the knife for his protection.