Crime Briefs | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 10:28 am

Two arrested on drug charges

Two men, residents of Islandton and Walterboro, were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on April 22 at Beachwood Road and South Jefferies Boulevard.

A Walterboro Police Department officer on routine patrol was traveling on South Jefferies Boulevard April 22 when he reportedly saw a vehicle stopped at a stop sign on Beachwood Road with an extinguished headlight. As the car turned onto Jefferies Boulevard, the officer reportedly noticed that one of the vehicle’s tail lights was also not working.

The officer turned his cruiser around and attempted to pull the vehicle over on McTeer Street. The driver did not pull over, turning onto Klein Street and then allegedly failing to stop for a stop sign at Klein Street and Dowling Avenue before stopping in a driveway in the 600 block of Dowling Avenue.

The officer reportedly noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver said he didn’t stop sooner because he wanted to get to a safe location.

A computer check on the driver informed the officer that the driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant issued by Hampton County.

A search of the car reportedly discovered a glass marijuana pipe in the console. A bookbag sitting on the rear floorboard was opened and inside the officer allegedly found a glass jar that contained marijuana. The driver admitted that the pipe and marijuana were his.

A second bookbag sitting on the back seat was also found to contain two glass jars of marijuana and a third glass jar tested positive for methamphetamine. The passenger said that bookbag was his.

The passenger, Harvey D. Buckner, 23, of Walterboro, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The container believed to contain methamphetamine will be retested in a lab to determine if the man faces an additional charge.

The driver, Donell Brabham, 19, of Islandton, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued warning citations for the headlight and tail light with a courtesy summons for failing to stop at the stop sign.

Visitor targeted

by thief

A city police officer was sent to the Baymont Inn at 1286 Sniders Hwy. on April 22 at 1:17 p.m. to interview two motel guests who had items taken out of their vehicle.

Three computer tablets, a laptop computer, portable DVD player, a calculator, two back packs, a purse, security access badge, medication and two DVDs had been removed from the vehicle.

A motel employee said that an examination of the motel’s security system did not show any evidence of the theft. One of the victims suggested the theft might have happened while they had visited several stores on Bells Highway and Robertson Boulevard.

Shooting incident

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Walterboro Police Department went to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center April 21 at 3 a.m. to talk to a man undergoing treatment.

The law enforcement officers were called to the medical center because the man sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

The man said that he was riding in the back seat of a vehicle in the 1100 block of Rivers Street when he was struck by a bullet and could provide no further information.

Items taken from residence

A resident of Cypress Pond Road in Walterboro called the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the afternoon of April 22 after arriving home to find the front door open.

Someone had entered the residence and took a shotgun valued at $2,500, a cell phone worth $300 and $100 in women’s clothing.