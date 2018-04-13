Council looks at rezoning Canadys SCE&G plant | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 11:12 am

Colleton County Council got its first look at two rezoning ordinances that involve the land that was once home to South Carolina Electric and Gas’ Canadys Station power plant.

When SCE&G decided to shut down the coal-fired plant and have the facility demolished, the land was zoned two ways.

One portion of the land was zoned Rural Development; a second plat of land was zoned Village Commercial.

Under the two ordinances given first readings at the April 3 meeting, both large parcels of land would be rezoned Industrial.

County Administrator Kevin Griffin said both tracts of land had been zoned Industrial at one time. The change to their current zoning, he explained, occurred 8-10 years ago.

Griffin said that the rezoning request was made by South Carolina Electric and Gas and Palmetto Railways. The utility company and state agency that owns and operates small rail systems in S.C. are seeking the zoning change, Griffin said, as they prepare to begin marketing the land for economic development.

South Carolina Electric and Gas owns the land. Palmetto Railways, working with Colleton County and a number of other entities, purchased the former Hampton and Branchville Railroad, considering it an economic development tool for the area.

Hampton and Branchville Railroad ceased doing business after SCE&G closed Canadys Station. The railroad supplied the coal used at the power plant.

• First reading was given to the ordinance that will eventually contain the county’s 2018-2019 fiscal year budget.

Right now, the ordinance only has a title. In the coming months, the size of the ordinance will swell with the details of the annual budget.

• Council was asked to reroute a contract issued for the removal of condemned houses and buildings.

Back in December, the contract had been awarded to Lyons Contract Service LLC, the low bidder.

County Administrator Kevin Griffin told council that last week, Lyons contacted the county to notify officials that his company would not be able to do the work in the required time frame.

The county then moved to give the contract to F&L Construction, LLC, the company that had submitted the second lowest bid.

• Council members voted to accept the federal grant that will fund the Colleton County Summer Feeding Program for 2018.

• An ordinance that would amend the county’s zoning code regulations concerning commercial and residential accessory structures was given a second reading.

The changes in the ordinance reflect questions about accessory structures that have been brought to the county’s Zoning Commission for variances in the past.

• Council members gave a third reading to a proposed zoning change for a one-half acre parcel on Sniders Highway following a public hearing that failed to produce any comments on the plan.

The property, where the former Polk’s Barbecue was located, will be rezoned from Rural Development 1 to Community Commercial.

• Council declared April Fair Housing Month and approved a companion resolution that reaffirms the county’s policy of non-discrimination on the basis of disability status and the designation of Deadgrea Sadler as the county’s ADA coordinator.

• A second council resolution designated April as Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

• Council also designated May 12 as Stewardship Day 2018 for the Edisto River Basin, the week of May 13 as Police Week and May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

• Mary Gallagher of Dandridge Road attended the council session asking officials to find a way to slow down the speeders on the residential street.

Gallagher told council that the roadway had become a mile-and-one-half speedway, a problem compounded by the number of logging trucks and tractor-trailers using the street.

Council and Gallagher discussed increased traffic enforcement, the possibility of installing a stop sign at one of the intersections along Dandridge and petitioning the state to set a weight limit on the street to get rid of the truck traffic.

Griffin told her he would contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Transportation to discuss the options available to slowing the traffic.

• Prince Anthony Rhone of the Village Investment Project (VIP) came to council to get an update on the status of VIP teaming up with the Colleton County Recreation Department to provide a home for a portable swimming pool that would be used to teach Colleton County youngsters how to swim.

Rhone was told that the recreation department was still working on the proposed contract that would have the portable pool based at the recreation center and would be seeking more information from Rhone based on a legal review of the proposal.