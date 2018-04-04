Cougars to play in Forest Acres Classic | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 3, 2018 at 5:08 pm

Photo by Jennifer Cox

PLAYING IT RIGHT. The Cougars had special guests Tuesday March 27 when the “Heavy Hitters” Machine Pitch team took the field during the pregame events with Colleton County.

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity baseball dropped to 4-9 overall and 2-5 in Region 8-AAAA following losses last week against Benedictine Military School (Georgia) and Beaufort High School.

In a road game against non-region Benedictine, the Cougars fell 3-1 against the Cadets. Jackson Morellis earned the start for Colleton County, going four-and-a-third innings, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out four. Cody Cox and Chase Hadwin entered the game in relief, throwing one inning and two-thirds of an inning respectively. Cox collected two strikeouts in four batters faced.

Lucas Bell scored the Cougars’ only run, going 2-3 in the game, with a solo homerun. Trey Nettles, Ethan Bryan, Keel Murdaugh and Tristan Hiott had hits.

The Beaufort Eagles shut out Colleton County 3-0 Tuesday March 27 in extra innings at Cougar Park. Alan Grym toed the rubber for the Cougars, lasting eight innings, allowing zero runs on six hits, striking out eight and walking one. Cody Cox entered in relief in the ninth inning, allowing two earned runs on three hits. Chase Hadwin finished the game for Colleton County, allowing no runs.

Henry Gibson, Cox and Hiott recorded multiple hits in the game, while Nettles and Bryan had a hit each.

The Cougars will take part in the 2018 Forest Acres Classic April 2-5 at A.C. Flora High School in Columbia where six of South Carolina’s favorite varsity baseball teams, as well as visiting teams from North Carolina and Virginia, will take to Falcon Field for a four-day tournament.

The Cougars were scheduled to face The Miller School (Charlottesville, Va.) on Monday April 2 at 5 p.m., River Bluff High School on Tuesday April 3 and Laurence Manning on Wednesday April 4. The championship game is scheduled for Thursday April 5 at 6 p.m.

Other teams in the tournament include: A.C. Flora; West Carteret Patriots, Moorehead City, N.C.; Cardinal Newman Cardinals, Columbia; and Dutch Fork Silver Foxes, Irmo.

FoxSportsRadio1400.iheart.com will broadcast games daily online. The 3rd and 4th games will also be broadcast on SportsRadio1400.

Fans can access the broadcast to follow the action, get updated schedules, scores, and alerts directly from the field on The Forest Acres Classic App, a free download through Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads, and through Google Play Store for Android phone or tablet.