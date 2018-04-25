Cougars season comes to an end | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougar Varsity Baseball team saw its season come to an end following a heartbreaking 2-1 loss against Berkeley last week.

The Cougars finished the 2017-18 season 8-15 overall and 3-7 in Region 8-AAAA.

Lane Lee threw seven innings against the Berkeley Stags, allowing four hits and one run, striking out four. Jackson Morelli entered the game in the bottom of the eighth in a bases-loaded jam and threw one-and-two-thirds innings in relief. The Cougars recorded six hits in the game, but the only run was on a solo homerun by Cody Cox in the top of the third inning to tie the game.

The Cougars lost 12-2 Wednesday April 18 versus Wando High School. Tyler Bell recorded the loss, surrendering 12 runs on 12 hits over four-and-a-third innings. Lane Lee, Cody Cox and Tyler Bell accounted for the three Cougar hits in the contest.

Alan Grym threw a no-hitter to shut out Stall 14-0 in the Cougars’ final region game of the season. Across five innings of work, Grym struck out seven and issued a single walk. Cody Cox, Lane Lee and Tyler Bell had multiple hits in the game. Henry Gibson, Lucas Bell, Trey Nettles, Keel Murdaugh and Tristan Hiott had a hit each.

“We lost a heartbreaker against Berkeley Tuesday night,” said Coach Jermale Paige. “Both teams were fighting for a playoff spot, so the entire game had a playoff atmosphere. Berkeley loaded the bases again in the bottom of the ninth and scored on a wild pitch to win the game. The final play at the plate was very questionable — I thought Keel beat the guy to the plate, but the home plate umpire saw otherwise. That gave Berkeley the final playoff spot, knocking us out of playoff contention.

“In our final game of the year we wanted to finish strong and finish on a positive note,” said Paige. “Alan did his deal on the mound, throwing a complete no-hitter. Cody Cox and Lane Lee led the team offensively.

“There was enough talent on this team to make the post-season, but a few region losses earlier in the year were very costly,” said Paige. “Unfortunately, things didn’t go our way, and that’s the game of baseball. You must play until the final out is made. It doesn’t matter if you’re down to your last out, if you have outs left, then there’s still a possibility.

“On a positive note, I can say the seniors left this program in a better position than when they first entered it,” said Paige.