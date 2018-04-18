Cougars must get the job done on the road to earn playoff bid | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:22 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity baseball team saw its post-season playoff chances dwindle following a 10-7 Region 8-AAAA loss against Hilton Head High School Thursday evening at Cougar Park.

Earlier in the week, the Cougars earned a 6-5 walk-off win over Bluffton and suffered a 7-2 loss against May River High School. The Cougars finished the week sitting at 7-13 overall and 2-6 in conference play and have two region games remaining, plus a non-conference game versus Wando.

The Cougars will need to get the job done this week to keep their playoff dreams alive — needing to defeat both Berkeley and Stall to earn a spot. Should Hilton Head fall to Beaufort, Colleton County would be seeded in the No. 4 spot. The Cougars could potentially finish No. 3 but will need help from within the region.

In the win over Bluffton, four pitchers combined on the hill. Lane Lee went five innings for Colleton County and earned the win. Lee allowed six hits and two earned runs, striking out one and issuing four walks. Tyler Bell, Alan Grym and Jackson Morelli provided relief from the bench.

Alan Grym went 2-3 with 2-RBI’s, scoring once in the game. Henry Gibson was 2-4 on the night, with an RBI and two scores. Cody Cox homered and Tristen Hiott, Keel Murdaugh, Lane Lee and Jackson Morelli had hits.

Chase Hadwin started for the Cougars on the hill against May River. Hadwin went six-and-two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and striking out six. Trey Nettles threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Colleton County had just three hits in the contest, with Henry Gibson accounting for two including a double. Murdaugh provided the only other offense.

In the region loss to the Seahawks, Alan Grym earned the start for Colleton County. He went four-and-two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out seven.

Tyler Bell threw two-and-a-third innings out of the bullpen.

Lane Lee, Trey Nettles, Lucas Bell, Morelli, Murdaugh, Grym, Lucas Bell, Ethan Bryan and Cody Cox all had one hit.

The Cougars traveled for their remaining games against Berkeley on Tuesday April 17 and then Wando on Wednesday April 18. Their final regular season game will be against Stall on Friday April 20.