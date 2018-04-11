Cougars go 2-2 in Forest Acres Classic | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County varsity baseball team finished 2-2 in the Forest Acres Classic held at River Bluff High School in Columbia over spring break.

The Cougars picked up wins over Laurence Manning (12-7) and Cardinal Newman (10-5) and recorded losses versus the Miller School (8-1) and River Bluff (4-3). Colleton County is currently 6-11 overall and 2-5 in Region 8-AAAA.

In the Monday April 2 loss to the Miller School, Alan Grym recorded the loss on the hill, surrendering five runs on six hits across five innings, striking out five and issuing one walk. Jackson Morelli and Chase Hadwin provided relief from the bullpen. Morelli allowed three earned runs on four hits, issuing three walks and striking out one. Hadwin faced three batters in two-thirds of an inning, allowing no hits.

Henry Gibson led Colleton County at the plate, going 2-3 on the day. Grym, Tristen Hiott, Morelli and Jackson Bell had a hit each.

The following day against the River Bluff Gators, Lane Lee recorded the loss for Colleton County. Lee allowed 10 hits and four runs in six innings of work, striking out two and issuing three walks. Cody Cox faced three batters in relief, allowing no earned runs and walking two.

Colleton County’s offense managed just three hits in the contest. Grym was 2-3 with an RBI on the day, including a double. Third baseman Jackson Bell provided the only other offensive highlight in the one-run loss to the Gators.

Tyler Bell earned a complete game win over Laurence Manning in seven innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits, striking out two and issuing two walks.

Colleton County accumulated 15 hits in the game, with Hiott going 3-5 at the plate with 3-RBI’s and three scores. Lucas Bell, Gibson, Morelli, Lee and Wesley Bryan each recorded multiple hits in the contest.

Chase Hadwin started for the Cougars on the hill against Cardinal Newman and earned his first win of the regular season. He allowed two earned runs on four hits, striking out two and issuing a single walk in four innings of work. Trey Nettles and Morelli provided relief from the bullpen.

Alan Grym went 3-4 with 3-RBI’s and scored twice along with Morelli who also went 3-4 with 2-RBI’s and crossed home twice. Lucas Bell, Trey Nettles and Chase Hadwin had a hit each.