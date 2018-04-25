Cougar Track hosts Cougar Classic | The Press and Standard

April 25, 2018

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Track team participated in its own Cougar Classic held Saturday April 14 at Colleton County High School. In a 10-team bracket, the Lady Cougars earned an overall fourth-place finish with 98 points and the Cougars finished third, compiling 81 points.

Both teams will compete in the Region 8-AAAA Championships on Wednesday April 25 at Beaufort High School.

Cougar Classic Girls Results:

100 Meter Dash: 14.15 Ashlyn Williams 10th; 14.89 Bethany Monroe 14th ; 15.01 Jaylynn Davis 15th

200 Meter Dash: 29.25 Ashlyn Williams 8th; 29.71 Donae Bowens 11th;

400 Meter Dash: 1:07.88 Donae Bowens 8th

800 Meter Run: 2:37.22 Abigail Altman 3rd; 2:57.33 Kensley Dantzler 8th; 3:01.84 Savannah Reid 12th

1600 Meter Run: 5:47.36 Abigail Altman 2nd; 6:12.10 Kayla Dantzler 5th

3200 Meter Run: 13:18.72 Grayson Altman 1st; 15:52.72 Lauren Reynolds 8th; 17:52.77 Elizabeth McLaughlin 11th

100 Meter Hurdles: 17.48 Justice Dupont 3rd; 18.16 Justice Dupont 4th; 20.28 Bethany Monroe 9th

400 Meter Hurdles: 1:15.27 Shantasia Allen 5th; 1:24.11 Bethany Monroe 10th

4×400 Meter Relay: 4:48.91 Relay Team 4th

4×800 Meter Relay: 11:05.52 Relay Team 2nd

High Jump: 4-10 Shaniya Fields 2nd

Long Jump: 15-1 Shaniya Fields 3rd; 13-10 Justice Dupont 7th

Triple Jump: 33-10.5 Shaniya Fields 2nd

Pole Vault: 8-0 Breanna Varnadoe 3rd; 7-0 Olivia Stephens 4th; 6-6 Ashley Reid 5th

Discus: 63-7 Victoria Myers 10th; 51-3 Tiffany North 17th; 33-5 Addyson Fee 19th

Shot Put: 29-10 Victoria Myers 3rd; 20-6 Addyson Fee 17th

Cougar Classic Boys Results:

100 Meter Dash: 11.56 Antonious Allen 3rd; 11.85 Antonious Allen 4th; 12.26 Jalen Levine 13th; 12.28

Jeremiah Monroe 14th

200 Meter Dash: 23.54 Antonious Allen 3rd; 24.70 Devin Kinsey 13th; 25.74 Montel Generette 21st;

400 Meter Dash: 53.38 Jalen Levine 3rd; 57.23 Jemarri Stevens 13th; 1:01.36 Devonte Lee 19th

800 Meter Run: 2:33.65 Raheem Hodges 12th; 2:39.46 Hans Gabriel 13th

1600 Meter Run: 5:48.00 Blaine Cook 13th; 6:52.10 Nathan Erwin 16th; 7:02.63 Ian McLaughlin 17th

110 Meter Hurdles: 15.02 Jaden Koger 1st

4×100 Meter Relay: 44.06 Relay Team 2nd

4×400 Meter Relay: 3:54.47 Relay Team 5th

4×800 Meter Relay: 10:38.95 Relay Team 4th

High Jump: 6-1 Jeremiah Daniels 3rd; 5-4 Jalen Levine 7th

Long Jump: 20-7.5 Jaden Koger 2nd; 18-4.25 Nick Wilkey 10th

Pole Vault: 11-6 Hunter Ohmer 1st

Discus: 83-5 John Campbell 12th: 59-3 Curtis Magwood 19th

Shot Put: 47-2 Jalen Lawton 1st

Boys Season Best:

100m 11.49 Antonious Allen Beaufort County Championship

200m 23.54 Antonious Allen Cougar Classic

400m 53.38 Jalen Levine Cougar Classic

800m 2:17.67 Bailey Encalade Sandshark Invitational

1600m 5:33.85 Blaine Cook Cane Bay Invitational

3200m 12:20.53 Blaine Cook Adidas LowCounty Invitational

110mH 14.53 Jaden Koger Beaufort County Championship

4X100 Relay Team 44.06 Cougar Classic

4x400m 3:54.47 Relay Team Cougar Classic

4x800m 9:43.94 Relay Team West Ashley Home Meet #2

Long Jump 21-7 Jaden Koger Beaufort County Championship

High Jump 6-1 Jeremiah Daniels Cougar Classic

Pole Vault 11-9 Hunter Ohmer Sandshark Invitational

Discus 101-9.75 John Campbell Sandshark Invitational

Shot Put 48-8 Jalen Lawton Adidas LowCounty Invitational

Girls Season Best:

100m 13.84 Ashlyn Williams Beaufort County Championship

200m 28.87 Ashlyn Williams Beaufort County Championship

400m 1:07.88 Donae Bowens Cougar Classic

800m 2:37.22 Abigail Altman Cougar Classic

1600m 5:43.02 Abigail Altman Cane Bay Invitational

3200m 12:23.14 Abigail Altman Beaufort County Championship

100mH 17.48 Justice Dupont Cougar Classic

400mH 1:13.53 Shantasia Allen Sandshark Invitational

4x100m Relay Team 54.19 Sandshark Invitational

4x400m 4:48.91 Relay Team Cougar Classic

4x800m 10:52.34 Relay Team Beaufort County Championship

High Jump 5-2 Shaniya Fields Beaufort County Championship

Long Jump 16-0 Justice Dupont Beaufort County Championship

Triple Jump 35-1 Shaniya Fields Sandshark Invitational

Pole Vault 8-0 Breanna Varnadoe Cougar Classic

Discus 63-7 Victoria Myers Cougar Classic

Shot Put 30-9 Victoria Myers West Ashley Home Meet #2