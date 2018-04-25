Cougar Soccer set to honor seniors | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 8:50 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County boys’ varsity soccer team lost back-to-back Region 8-AAAA games last week, eliminating their playoff hopes.

The Cougars are 3-11 overall and finished 2-8 in conference play. They have two non-region games remaining and will celebrate their seniors on Friday April 27 prior to the scheduled game against Wade Hampton.

In a 2-1 loss against Berkeley last week, Preston McCloud scored the lone goal.

“It was a very intense game with playoff hopes hanging in the balance for both teams,” said interim coach Justin White. “The atmosphere was unbelievable, but a few calls didn’t go our way and we couldn’t finish our numerous chances to win the game. My guys have improved day by day and week by week — and I can’t stop acknowledging this fact because they are accomplishing my main objective of the season: be better than your last practice or game.”

Against Stall on Friday April 20, the Cougars fell 2-0.

“It was another tough loss at home,” said White. “Compliments to Stall and my players for putting on a hard-fought, entertaining game for the fans. Unfortunately, in soccer, little mistakes can lead to goals, so limiting our mistakes is key. We’ve seen what we need to improve on and we are preparing for some good games to finish strong this week.”

“Preston McCloud has really grown into quite the soccer player and leader,” said White.