Cougar Soccer records two wins on the week | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:26 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County varsity boys’ soccer team (3-9, 2-6) continued to show improvement last week, earning a 1-0 win over Region 8-AAAA opponent Stall High School and a 3-1 non-region win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt. The Cougars dropped a 10-1 game against soccer powerhouse Wade Hampton.

In the win over Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Tuesday April 10, goals were scored by Gerardo Valdes, Lance Calcutt and Preston McCloud. Assists were made from Campbell Pryor, Preston McCloud and DeAndre Way. “The soccer team faced a solid Bamberg team, but was able to score early in the game and did not look back,” said Coach Justin White. “I’m most proud of the boys’ attitudes toward the game coming off spring break. Spring break can really make or break a season.”

In the loss to Wade Hampton, Campbell Pryor scored the Cougars’ lone goal.

“I just compliment how well Wade Hampton’s varsity team played,” said White. “They were well-balanced with a few very skilled players. My players did not show up to play that day and will need to grow from this experience.”

In the shutout versus Stall on Friday April 13, Gerardo Valdes scored the winning goal with an assist from Preston McCloud.

“This was the best performance so far this season,” said White. “The boys played great and fought hard against a powerhouse in the region, Stall — all the while coming off their worst performance of the season the night before. The progression the guys have made is something to be admired and they can finish the season on a high note if they so choose.”

The Cougars have two Region 8-AAAA matches remaining: both scheduled to be played this week along with three non-region games spread across next week.