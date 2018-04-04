Cougar Soccer gets Region 8-AAAA win | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Soccer team earned its first win of the season over Region 8-AAAA opponent Beaufort High School on Tuesday March 27. The improving Cougars took the 3-2 decision under interim head coach Justin White and now sit at 1-10 overall and 1-6 in conference play.

Gerardo Valdes scored twice in the game and Campbell Prior added a goal.

“The team really came together after their loss last week to Cane Bay,” said Coach Justin White. “They decided among themselves to change their mentality and approach to practices and games. Corey Bowmen played unbelievablely, making numerous saves along with a couple of game-changing saves. Lance Calcutt was also a major factor in our win, as well as Wyatt O’Quinn, who moved up from the junior varsity team for this game. The boys did a great job. I am very proud of their accomplishment.”

The Cougars fell 3-1 against Hilton Head on Thursday March 29, showing improvement from a 9-1 loss earlier in the season. “Despite a very slow start in the first half, we came out hard in the second half but were unable to capitalize on opportunities to come back,” said White.

Colleton County will be back in action following spring break against Bamberg-Ehrhardt on April 10 and Wade Hampton, April 12.