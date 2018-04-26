Cottageville man gets prison sentence | The Press and Standard

April 25, 2018

Dean Parkerson, 40, of Cottageville, was ordered to spend five years behind bars when he pled guilty to multiple charges in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

Parkerson faced two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and two counts of second-degree burglary.

Following his guilty plea, visiting Circuit Court Judge Brooks Goldsmith ordered Parkerson to serve five years of a 10-year prison term on the burglary charges and five years on the two breaking into a motor vehicle charges. The jail terms will be served concurrently.

Parkerson’s accomplice, Jason Parkerson, 18, of Cottageville, pled guilty to two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and two counts of second-degree burglary.

He was sentenced under the state’s Youthful Offender Act, ordered to spend up to five years in custody on the breaking into motor vehicle charges and up to six years in custody under the burglary charges. He was also ordered to spend four years on probation.

The Parkersons were charged with breaking into a building and truck on July 22, 2017 and breaking into a truck and building at another Cottageville location on Sept. 6, 2017.

• William B. Martin, 29, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of strong armed robbery and was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 268 days already spent in custody.

Martin was accused of entering a Walterboro home and holding a handgun to the resident’s head while stealing cash and a cell phone.

• Timothy J. Creel Jr., 19, of Cottageville. pled guilty to a charge of second-degree burglary and was ordered to spend up to six years in custody under the state’s Youthful Offender Act.

• Ronald Collier, 44, of Islandton, pled guilty to a charge of breach of trust, was given a suspended four-year prison term and placed on probation for five years.

• Carrie Ann Deese, 31, of Varnville, pled guilty to two counts of financial transaction card fraud, was given suspended two-year prison terms and placed on probation for three years.

• Valerie M. McClendon, 38, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree burglary, was given a suspended four-year prison term and placed on probation for two years.

• Cassidy F. Wiggins, 18, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary was ordered to spend up to five years in custody under the Youthful Offender Act and then spend one year on probation.

• Donnell Stephens, 26, of Smoaks, pled guilty to charges of failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to time served on the marijuana charge and was given a suspended one-year jail term and two years’ probation of the blue light and weapon charges.

• Joshua Dwin, 24, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary and was ordered to spend up to five years in custody under the Youthful Offender Act and spend three years on probation.

• Sean E. Kirkland, 21, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree burglary, was ordered to spend up to six years in custody under the Youthful Offender Act and then serve three years on probation.

He was charged with breaking into a Walterboro home on Dec. 5, 2015 and stealing four guns, as well as breaking into an Islandton home on Nov. 27, 2015 and stealing a television, ammunition and a computer tablet.

• Francisco Rivera, 23, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree domestic violence, was given a suspended 90-day jail sentence and placed on probation for nine months.

• Dymetrius L. Stephens, 26, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of indecent exposure and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. The judge ruled that Stephens could serve his time on weekends.

• Abraham T. North, 47, of Smoaks, pled guilty to a charge of obtaining goods under false pretenses and was sentenced to time served.

• Cory Jarbeau, 18, and Zachary Mendes, 18, both of West Warwick, R.I., pled guilty to charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and were sentenced to time served.

• Cedric Ford, 26, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol and was sentenced to time served.

• Patricia A. Benton, 28, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of third degree assault and battery and was sentenced to time served.