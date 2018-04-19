Cottageville holds annual tractor parade | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 19, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:10 pm
Photos by Julie Hoff
County residents turned out for Cottageville’s annual tractor parade on Saturday April 14. Old tractors, contemporary models and even a mounted troupe entertained onlookers. Shannon Myers of Cottageville (right) used the event as a training exercise for her dog, Athena, who’s being schooled as a therapy dog. Cottageville’s Round Lodge sold home-cooked barbecue, rice, hash, beans and ribs for $7 a plate during and after the parade. The Masons use proceeds to support community projects.
Comment by Walter Larrabee
April 19, 2018 at 8:07 am
It was cool to see one of my sons, Daniel Larrabee of Mt. Pleasant, pictured in Cottageville Tractor Parade coverage. He drove the old Worthington Red Seal pulling the trailer with the Kemmerlin family of Round O aboard. Other units adding excitement included a vintage “go cart” garden cultivator driven by Stoney Blanton, Mike Austin on a tricycle type ’44 John Deere, and Steve Berry aboard a rope start ’49 Gibson D. It was interesting to learn two participants, the McMillan brothers, on a pair of restored Fords, graduated from the recently burned school building nearby: Ben McMillan, Class of 1959, was driving a ’57 Workmaster 641 and Ted McMillan, Class of 1962, was operating a ’49 model 8N. Town Council member Ted Underwood and wife, Tammy, are among others deserving credit.
