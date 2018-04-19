Cottageville holds annual tractor parade | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:10 pm

Photos by Julie Hoff

County residents turned out for Cottageville’s annual tractor parade on Saturday April 14. Old tractors, contemporary models and even a mounted troupe entertained onlookers. Shannon Myers of Cottageville (right) used the event as a training exercise for her dog, Athena, who’s being schooled as a therapy dog. Cottageville’s Round Lodge sold home-cooked barbecue, rice, hash, beans and ribs for $7 a plate during and after the parade. The Masons use proceeds to support community projects.