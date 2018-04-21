Cooke-Fisher to be married on April 28 | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 21, 2018 5:00 am
Haley Lyn Cooke of Cottageville and Phillip Conrad Fisher of Summerville will be married April 28 in Jones Swamp Pentecostal Holiness Church in Walterboro.
The bride is the daughter of Randy and Tem Cooke of Cottageville.
Her grandparents are the late Berry Cooke and Cora Cooke of Cottageville and H.L. and Dorothy N. Anderson of Turbeville.
The groom is the son of Kimberly Hodge of Hanahan and Duane and Wendy Fisher of Summerville.
He is the grandson of Leon and Mary Brown of Hanahan and Phil and Shelby Fisher of Goose Creek.
