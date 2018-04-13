Contract awarded to Mitchell for airport terminal renovation project | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 11:14 am

Mitchell Construction Co. Inc. was given the contract to handle the renovation and expansion of the terminal at Lowcountry Regional Airport during Colleton County Council’s April 3 meeting.

When the bids from four construction companies interested in handling the work were opened on March 21, Mitchell Construction submitted the low base bid, $1,999,040.

The bulk of that money, $1,690,000, will come from the county’s Capital Project Sales Tax approved by the voters in November of 2014.

Two other funding sources will also be available to handle the work, additional funding that wil hopefully be available to cover the base bid and a bit more — additional work at the terminal and some other costs not included in the construction.

The Walterboro-Colleton County Airport Commission is involved in putting together those additional funding sources.

The commission is waiting to see if the request for a $500,000 grant from the state’s Aeronautics Commission will be approved. The state commission is expected to determine which state airports will receive grant funding at the April 19 meeting.

At the March 27 meeting, commission members approved allocating $100,000 to the project.

Colleton County Treasurer Becky Hill, chairman of the Airport Commission, said the level of the commission’s participation in the funding is contingent on the state’s authorization of the full amount of the grant request.

If the grant is not awarded or is awarded at a lower level than the $500,000, Hill said the local commission might have to provide more additional funding from its budget.

Capital Projects Director John T. Stieglitz III said that now that county council has awarded the contract to Mitchell based on its base bid, the county and the contractor will have to hammer out the details of the actual construction contract.