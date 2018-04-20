Colleton’s population: Growing or not? | The Press and Standard

Every time the U.S. Census Bureau releases its population estimates, Colleton County Administrator Kevin Griffin becomes perplexed.

He is perplexed about how the census bureau arrives at its estimates. Griffin looks at the population estimates from the Census Bureau and they do not seem to line up with other numbers from other agencies.

The population is not growing, but the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has numbers that show the county’s labor force making modest gains.

The population is not growing, but new home construction in Colleton County has seen a revival.

Griffin suspects that when making the estimates, the U.S. Census Bureau treats all the nation’s rural counties the same: “they use a very broad brush.”

They delve deeper into the statistics when establishing a population estimate for urban counties, he said.

There is nothing the county can do to affect the annual population estimate — its chance for more accurate numbers will come in 2020, the next U.S. Census.

That means, Griffin said, that the county will have to do everything it can to insure the census bureau gets the count right.

Seven years after the last U.S. Census, Colleton is still trying to climb back to the 2010 numbers. When the last national head count was conducted, the U.S. Census Bureau placed the county’s population at 38,895.

Each year the U.S. Census Bureau gives each county in the United States an estimated population. In 2011, the bureau estimated that Colleton County lost 440 residents, bringing the total population to 38,455.

In 2012, the decrease continued with the censusu Bureau estimating that another 334 residents had been lost. The number stood at 38,121.

Another 439 residents were subtracted by the census bureau in 2013, and Colleton was down to 37,121.

For the next two years, the U.S. Census slowed the loss of population in its estimates. Colleton decreased by 134 residents in the 2014 estimate.

By the 2015 population estimate, the federal statisticians had Colleton home to 37,467 residents.

The last two years, the estimates have showed a modest increase in population for the county.

In the 2016 estimate, the Census Bureau projected a 37,599 population, adding 134 residents to the county’s numbers.

The numbers for 2017 saw Colleton County’s population increase by just 12 residents. The county was estimated to have 37,611 residents.

From 2010-2017, the county lost a total of 1,284 residents, a decrease of 3.3 percent.

Hampton County was the only neighboring county losing population between 2010 and 2017, Hampton County’s population had decreased by 7.1 percent.

In that same time period, the Census Bureau said Beaufort County’s population increased by 15.2 percent; Jasper County was up by 14.8 percent and Charleston and Dorchester counties’ populations climbed by 14.6 percent.