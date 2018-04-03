Coach selected for new Salk women’s basketball team | Sports | The Press and Standard

Glen Mayo has been hired as the head coach for the new women’s basketball program beginning for the 2018-19 season at USC Salkehatchie.

Coach Mayo is already well known at Salk, as he has been an assistant coach for Salk men’s basketball this season. His previous experience includes being an assistant coach in several top level men’s junior college programs in his home state of Florida.

“We are thrilled to have Glen Mayo be the coach to begin our first women’s basketball program at Salk. His energy and enthusiasm for this new program are contagious. His understanding of our campus and area will aid in his recruiting process as well as in promoting the program. We look forward to the season with great excitement.” said Salk Athletic Director Jane Brewer.

The women’s team will compete in Region X NJCAA against teams already familiar to local Salk basketball fans such as Brunswick and Cape Fear, as well as nine other region teams across N.C., S.C. and Virginia.

“I’m both excited and humbled to have the opportunity to coach the inaugural women’s basketball program at Salk. I love this campus and community and I plan to bring great women’s basketball here,” Coach Mayo said.