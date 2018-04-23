Claflin comes to Walterboro Thursday | The Press and Standard

The Claflin University Board of Visitors will host a reception, “Claflin Comes To Town,”at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday April 26 at New Life United Methodist Church, 763 Green Pond Hwy. Chaired by Thelma Hudson of Walterboro, the Board of Visitors created this event to share information about the university and to publically launch its Special Gifts Campaign for FOCUS100 Scholarships.

The event will feature special musical performances by Claflin students, a university update by President Henry N. Tisdale, a presentation by a FOCUS100 Scholarship recipient, refreshments and fellowship.

The FOCUS100 Scholarship Fund, established in 2004 by the Board of Visitors, provides a crucial financial bridge that allows students to fulfill their dream of graduating from Claflin. It also helps to eliminate the stress and heartbreak for students who are forced to terminate degree achievement when personal resources are exhausted. FOCUS100 Scholarships have made a big impact. In fact, in the past decade, the retention rate for first-year students — a critically important indicator of student success — has enjoyed a marked increase.

Energized by this progress, but fully aware that the need for more assistance is great, the Board of Visitors has set a goal of raising at least $1 million in five years to ensure that this fund that has already helped hundreds of students will continue to be available.

According to a longitudinal study published in 2017 by the National Center for Educational Statistics, the gap between available resources and the cost of college attendance is significant and impacts all but the wealthiest families of first-time college students. In fact, even students whose parents’ income falls in the middle quartile (between $34,238 and $61,388) will have an average unmet need of $9,912.

More than 70 percent of Claflin students are eligible for Pell Grant funding (federal support for low-income students.) Most Pell grant money is awarded to students with a total family income below $20,000.

For more information, please contact Tammy McCottry at tmccottry@claflin.edu or (803)535-5665.