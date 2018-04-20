Checkpoints uncover violations | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 12:30 pm

A trio of public safety checkpoints in Colleton County on the evening of April 14 uncovered 19 drug, alcohol and driving violations.

The checkpoints, held in coordination with the 14th Circuit Law Enforcement Network, were located on Winchester Road and Industrial Road in Walterboro and on Rehoboth Road in Cottageville. They were operated between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The checkpoints results included:

• 1 DUI

• 1 open container of alcohol

• 1 alcohol violation

• 8 simple possession of marijuana

• 1 possession of ecstasy with intent to distribute

• 4 driving under suspension

• 1 child restraint violation

• 1 muffler violation

• 2 uninsured motorists

The checkpoints were held in memory of traffic victims and in recognition of the fifth annual Walk Like MADD event held in Columbia.