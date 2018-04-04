Chamber holds golf tournament | Photos | The Press and Standard

The Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce held its annual golf tournament last week at Dogwood Hills Golf Club. First place winners (above) are David Potter, Roy Bonner, Wes Maxey, Wes Robertson. The second-place team included Charlie Cook, Ricky Benton, Randy Hamilton, Matt Avant. Third place went to Enterprise bank of South Carolina, Edward Bryant and Jared Polk.