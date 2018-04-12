CCSD Student Code of Conduct | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 11:04 am

The Colleton County School District Code of Conduct

Level 1 – minor violations

Minor violations includes any activity in which a student engages that tends to impede orderly classroom procedures or instructional activities, orderly operation of the school, or the frequency or seriousness of which disturb the classroom or school.

Minor violations may include, but are not limited to, the following.

 classroom tardiness

 dress code violation

 inappropriate show of affection

 cheating on examinations or classroom assignments

 lying

 acting in a manner so as to interfere with the instructional process

 abusive language between or among students

 failure to complete assignments or carry out directions

 use of forged notes or excuses

 cutting class

 school tardiness

 truancy

 possession and/or use of an electronic communications device in conflict with district policy

The staff will follow these basic enforcement procedures in instances of minor violations.

When the staff member observes (or is notified about and verifies) an offense, the staff member will take immediate action to correct the misconduct. The staff member will use an appropriate sanction, and maintain a record of the misconduct and the sanction.

If a certain misconduct is not immediately correctable, the staff member should refer the problem to the appropriate administrator for action specified under this policy.

The administrator should meet with the reporting staff member, and, if necessary, the student and the parent/legal guardian, and should effect the appropriate disciplinary action.

The administrator will maintain a complete record of the procedures.

The staff may apply sanctions in cases of minor violations which may include, but are not limited to, the following.

 verbal reprimand

 withdrawal of privileges

 detention

 in-school suspension

 confiscation

 referral to guidance counselor

 mediation

 parent and/or student conference

 other sanctions as approved by the board or administration

Level II – intermediate violations

Intermediate violations include those activities in which students engage that are directed against persons or property and the consequences of which tend to endanger the health or safety of themselves or others in the school. Some instances of disruptive conduct may overlap certain criminal offenses, justifying both administrative sanctions and court proceedings.

The administration may reclassify minor violations (Level I) as intermediate violations (Level II) if the student engages in the activity three or more times.

Acts of intermediate violations may include, but are not limited to, the following.

 displaying or participation in gang/gang-like activity

 fighting

 harassment, intimidation or bullying

 vandalism (minor)

 stealing (value less than $50)

 threats against others

 trespassing

 slander against school officials

 abusive language to staff

 refusal to obey school personnel or agents (such as volunteer aides or chaperones) whose responsibilities include supervision of students

 illegally occupying or blocking school property in any way with the intent to deprive others of its use

unlawful assembly

 disrupting lawful assembly

 hazing

 any other acts as determined by the board

The staff will follow these basic enforcement procedures in instances of intermediate violations.

When the administrator observes (or is notified and verifies) an offense, he/she will investigate the circumstances of the misconduct and confer with staff on the extent of the consequences.

The administrator will notify the parent/legal guardian of the student’s misconduct and related proceedings. The administrator will meet with the student and, if necessary, the parent/legal guardian, confer with them about the student’s misconduct and effect the appropriate disciplinary action.

The administrator will keep a complete record of the procedures.

The administration may apply sanctions in cases of intermediate violations which may include, but are not limited to, the following.

– withdrawal of privileges (a privilege, as defined by the board, is a student’s opportunity to participate in any function of the school beyond attending class and riding the bus)

 temporary removal from class

 alternative education program

 in-school suspension

 detention

 confiscation

 out-of-school suspension

 transfer

 referral to outside agency

 expulsion

 restitution of property and damages, where appropriate, should be sought by local school authorities

 other sanctions as approved by the board or administration

If appropriate, school officials should contact law enforcement authorities.

Level III – major violations

Major violations include those activities in which students engage that result in violence to themselves or to another’s person or property or which pose a direct and serious threat to the safety of themselves or others in the school. These activities usually require administrative actions which result in the immediate removal of the student from the school, the intervention of law enforcement authorities, and/or action by the board.

Major violations may include, but are not limited to, the following.

 assault and battery

 extortion

 bomb threat

 pulling of fire alarm

 possession, use or transfer of dangerous weapons

 sexual offenses

 vandalism (major)

 stealing, possession or sale of stolen property (value of $50 or more)

 arson

 use of an intoxicant (to include any drugs and alcohol)

 furnishing or selling unauthorized substances, as defined by board policy

 furnishing, selling or possession of controlled substances (drugs, narcotics or poisons)

 distribution, sale, purchase, manufacture or unlawful possession of a controlled substance while in or within a radius of one-half mile of school grounds

 harassment, intimidation or bullying (severe or repeated)

 hazing (severe or repeated)

 displaying or participation in gang/gang-like activity (severe or repeated)

 threatening to take the life of or inflict bodily harm upon a teacher, principal or members of their immediate family

 any other acts as determined by the board

The staff will follow these basic enforcement procedures in instances of major violations.

When an administrator observes (or is notified of and verifies) an offense, the administrator will confer with the staff involved, effect the appropriate disciplinary action, and, if appropriate, meet with the student.

If warranted, the administrator should immediately remove the student from the school environment. The administrator will notify a parent/legal guardian as soon as possible.

If appropriate, school officials should contact law enforcement authorities.

Staff will follow established due process procedures when applicable.

The administrator will keep a complete record of the procedures.

The administration may apply sanctions in cases of major violations which may include, but are not limited to, the following.

 withdrawal of privileges (a privilege, as defined by the board, is a student’s opportunity to participate in any function of the school beyond attending class and riding the bus)

 out-of-school suspension

 referral to law enforcement

 assignment to alternative schools

 expulsion

 restitution of property and damages, where appropriate, should be sought by local school authorities

 other sanctions as approved by the board or administration

Student conduct away from school grounds or school activities

The board expects administrators to take appropriate action when information becomes available about student misconduct away from school grounds or school activities that may have a direct and detrimental effect on or seriously threaten the discipline, educational environment, safety or general welfare of students, faculty, staff and/or administrators of the district.

When assessing the impact of out-of-school behavior on a district school, the administrator should take into consideration the seriousness of the alleged out-of-school offense and the protection of students, faculty, staff and administrators from the effects of violence, drugs and/or disruptions.

Administrators are directed to evaluate each situation on a case-by-case basis. At a minimum, administrators or their designees should meet with the student upon his/her arrival at school, give the student notice of the concerns based on the reported out-of-school behavior and allow the student an opportunity to present his/her side of the story. Based upon all of the circumstances, including a finding that the alleged conduct will have a direct and immediate effect on the school or threatens the discipline, educational environment, safety or general welfare of students, faculty, staff and/or administrators of the school, the administration may either permit the student to attend classes as usual or may take appropriate disciplinary action including, but not limited to, in-school suspension or out-of-school suspension in order to conduct an investigation into the matter. The parents/legal guardians of students will be notified of any action taken by the administration and offered the opportunity for a conference with the administration.

In the event the student is incarcerated based on his/her out-of-school conduct, the principal or his/her designee will notify the student that he/she is to meet with the administration prior to returning to school.

At the conclusion of the inquiries to obtain more information on the matter, the administrator or his/her designee should take appropriate action which may include, but is not limited to, one or more of the following.

 returning the student to his/her normal class schedule and removing all evidence of suspension

 placing the student on probation and allowing the student to resume his/her normal class schedule

 placing the student on probation, allowing the student to continue class work, but restricting the student’s participation in extracurricular activities and/or designated school activities, for example, clubs, study halls, pep rallies, student government activities and so forth

 suspending the student

 recommending expulsion or reassignment of the student from regular school and placement in the district’s alternative school

 recommending expulsion of the student for either the remainder of the semester or year

The disciplinary action taken must be supported by the evidence and take into full consideration the impact of the student’s presence at school on the discipline, educational environment and safety or general welfare of other students, faculty, staff and/or administrators of the school.

Note regarding special education students: Administrators must ensure that all procedural safeguards afforded to special education students are also implemented in such circumstances.

Extenuating, mitigating or aggravating circumstances

The superintendent may give the appropriate administrator the authority to consider extenuating, mitigating or aggravating circumstances which may exist in a particular case of misconduct. The administrator should consider such circumstances in determining the most appropriate sanction.

Discipline of disabled students

Disciplinary process

Disabled students are not exempt from school disciplinary processes, nor are they entitled to remain in a particular educational program when their conduct substantially impairs the education of other children in the program. However, federal and state laws and regulations require the public schools to meet the individual educational needs of disabled children to the extent that current educational expertise permits.

Program prescriptions

A disabled student’s staffing committee may prescribe or prohibit specified disciplinary measures for an individual student by including appropriate provisions in the student’s Individual Education Plan (IEP). The committee must take into consideration the student’s disabling condition when deciding whether or not staff may use a particular form of discipline. Administrative authorities should observe any such provisions contained in a disabled student’s individual education plan, except that a staffing committee may not prohibit the initiation of proceedings for suspension or expulsion which are conducted in accordance with regulation.

Suspensions

The administration may suspend a disabled student unless a suspension is prohibited by the student’s individual education plan. At the end of the suspension, the school should return the student to the same educational placement, if appropriate. The school may suspend a student for not more than 10 consecutive school days, and for additional removals of not more than 10 consecutive school days in that same school year for separate incidents of misconduct (as long as those removals do not constitute a change in placement under the law).

However, students who bring weapons to school or a school function or knowingly possess or use illegal drugs or solicit the sale of controlled substances or have inflicted serious bodily injury upon another person while at school or a school function may be removed for up to 45 days at a time. If school officials believe that a child with a disability is substantially likely to injure self or others in the child’s regular placement, they may ask an impartial hearing officer to order that the child be removed to an interim alternative educational setting for a period up to 45 days.

Expulsions

Expulsion of a disabled student is equivalent to a change in educational placement and therefore requires special procedures. Before a disabled student may be expelled, a multi-disciplinary team must determine whether or not there is a connection or causal relationship between the disabling condition and the misconduct. If so, then expulsion resulting in cessation of educational services for the student would be unallowable.

The district will continue to provide a free and appropriate education as set forth in a student’s IEP to expelled students with disabilities.

Immediate removal

Nothing contained in this administrative rule will be construed as limiting an administrator’s ability to remove a disabled student from school immediately under emergency conditions.

Issued 9/19/95; Revised 7/15/08, 3/19/13, 7/19/16, 9/20/16