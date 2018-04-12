CCSD: School incidents by the numbers | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 11:01 am

After the rash of incidents reported to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in March, the Colleton County School District supplied these answers to questions about statistics and other information on the alternative school. (A story on the incidents and the school superintendent’s response was in the April 5 edition of The Press and Standard.)

The alternative school helps students with behavioral and other problems learn how to deal with their issues so that they can return to their school.

1. Number of students who have been referred to district hearing officer in 2017-18, including grade level, referring school, reason for offense, and disposition of the case.

See graphic #1.

2. Of the students who are returned to school after a hearing, provide a listing of the number of discipline referrals recorded in Power School prior to the hearing.

See graphic #2.

3. Number of students who were enrolled at the alternative school by grade level for attendance violations in 2017-2018.

None

4. Number of students who were enrolled at the alternative school by grade level for academic (grade) concerns in 2017-2018.

Eight (12th grade.)

5. Current number of full time classified staff at the alternative school and their job titles. Projected number for the new alternative school.

Five full time classified staff (administrative assistant, positive behavior support specialist, teacher assistant, and two instructional assistants.)

6. Current number of full time certified staff at the alternative school and their job titles. Projected number for the new alternative school.

Two (coordinator, special education teacher.) Additionally, we have certified teachers for each content at the middle and high school level that provide academic support.

7. What is the average stay for students sent to the alternative school by grade level? What is the proposed plan for the new alternative school?

The average stay for students is one semester.

At this time, final programs and staffing plans for 2019-20 school year have not been finalized.

8. What is the readmission process from the alternative school? What is the plan for the new alternative school?

The readmission includes a transition meeting that is held with a counselor and administrator from the school, the coordinator of the Alternative Program, and the student and parent to develop a transition plan.

At this time, final plans for 2019-20 school year have not been finalized.

9. What is the maximum amount of students by grade level that the current alternative school will currently hold? What is the plan for the new alternative school?

20 high school students and 20 middle school students.

At this time, final plans for the 2019-20 school year have not been finalized.

10. Is there a truancy officer for the district? Who is that individual? Are there truancy officers assigned to each school and their name?

Tamisha Varn is our attendance specialist. Her role is to support schools and families with attendance issues in accordance with the state attendance guidelines.