CCHS student charged with marijuana possession | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:36 am

A Colleton County High School student was arrested March 22 on a drug charge after he allegedly attempted to elude being discovered during a canine drug search of the classrooms.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office canine teams were preparing to search a classroom when high school Principal Dr. Melissa Crosby entered to the room to instruct the students on where they needed to go while the canine search was conducted.

According to the incident report, Crosby reportedly watched the high school junior, carrying a water bottle, go to a cabinet, pull it away from the wall and step behind it.

She told him to come out from behind the cabinet and when he did, he reportedly no longer had the water bottle in his possession.

She checked the cabinet, found the water bottle and picked it up. She reportedly noticed a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance inside the water bottle and turned it over to a deputy.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Devon M. Farmer, 17, of Walterboro on a charge of simple possession of marijuana.