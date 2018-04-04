CCHS golf improving | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:17 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougar Golf team finished fifth in a Region 8-AAAA tournament held at Dataw Island in Beaufort on Thursday March 29.

The Cougars improved by 16 strokes from their last region outing, recording a team score of 222. Results from the match included Cane Bay (190), Berkeley (170), Hilton Head (157) and Beaufort (155).

“We did not play well a day earlier in a tri-match at Berkeley,” said Coach Chris Lewis. “The kids relaxed the next day and tried to have more fun and improved by 16 strokes from our first region match. Our goal right now is to continue to make up ground on the team ahead of us. So far, we’ve made up four strokes on them. Hopefully by the end of the month, we can slide into fourth place in the region and qualify for lower state.”