CCHS, CCMS bands win state championships | Sports | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 9:59 am

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue Varsity Winter Guard won the SCBDA Scholastic AA State Winter Ensemble State Championship with a score of 77.59 for their show “The Hatter,” taking the state title.

Over 1,500 spectators, performers and parents from over 50 high school and middle schools with over 60 teams traveled Saturday March 31 to the 2018 SCBDA State Winter Ensemble Championships at River Bluff High School. The annual event is sponsored by the South Carolina Band Directors Association.

The Colleton County Middle Cadet Winter Guard won the SCBDA Cadet Class State Championship. The Cadets, eighth-graders in their second year of guard training, scored a 76.65 to take the Gold Medal for their show “Space Cadets.” The Cadets are instructed by William Thomas, Cathy Meshach and Katie Hudson

The Colleton County Middle School Concert Percussion won the SCBDA Concert Percussion State Winter Ensemble State Championship. This is the second time CCMS has won this title. Gary Stroupe, assisted by Malik Ferguson and Cassie Headden, are the instructors.

The Colleton County JV Winter Guard placed fourth in a very competitive Scholastic AAA class. Their show “Remembering Neverland” was a crowd favorite.

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue Varsity Percussion competed in the Scholastic AA Division and placed fourth, performing percussion music and a marching routine to the show entitled “Day of the Dead.”

The Winter Percussion is directed by Gary Stroupe with assistance from Band of Blue Alumni Malik Ferguson and Cassie Headden.

The Color Guard program is directed by William Thomas with assistance from Cathy Meshach and Katie Hudson.

The Band of Blue has five Winter Ensemble teams involving over 100 students.

“The Band of Blue Booster Club did an outstanding job supporting the teams for the past three months. Thank you to all of our parents and supporters,” said Band Director Tom Finigan.

The Colleton County High School Band of Blue is directed by Tom Finigan with assistance from Nick Infinger, Gary Stroupe and Cathy Meshach.

Colleton County HS Varsity Guard

Priscilla Chapman, Trinity Holt, Tiffany Infinger, Shaquanay Kelly, Elizabeth Lawton, Bailey Raez, Heaven Teal, Dyneira Brown, Caroline Davis, Ja’Niah Francis, Candice Grooms, Makayla Hinz, Lexi Lee, Cheyenne Myers, Jada Priester.

Colleton County HS Junior Varsity Guard

Shayvaughn Sweat, Zykria Walters, Ryanna Benton, Hannah Burns , Caitlin Crosby, Morgan Dandridge, Lillianna Delk, Al-Tayjaha Garland, Hannah Haley, Tina Kirkhart, Kara Wynn, Sam Adkins, Michele Bachewicz, Lindsey Barnes, Hannah Beiring, Cadence Campbell, Tori Campbell, Anola Dowling, Keyondra Fryar, Morgan Hadwin, Jazmyne Hamilton, Emma NeSmith, Adashia Taylor, Zoe Worden.

Colleton County MS Cadet Guard

Stephanie Arnold, Reagan Benton, Neaven Breland, Ayrionna Brown, Christine Claxton, Savannah Cole, Cooper Corbett, Hope Crosby, Charliyah Grant, Jodie Infinger, Alayna Johnson, Maddie Metzmeier, Krysta Padgett, Tyejawna Salley.

Colleton County HS Varsity Percussion

Seyvon Broughton, Anthony Crimely, Robert Dent, Taylor Fussell, Maria Manaeva, Curtis NeSmith, Ryan Russell, Austin Ballew, Jim Bunton, Tre Ferguson, Jelazia Ford, Lorenzo Hall, Jacob Havers, Nick Jackson, Anthony Lisbon, Felicity Stewart, Zander Richardson, Ariel Bowers, Billy Finigan, Tayron Levant, Michael Pollack, Adam Robertson, Satterence Robinson, Daylen Battle, Noah Feather, Justin Fronek, George Ritchie, Bradley Westbury, Joelle Johnson, Ka’shawn Lambright.

Colleton County MS Cadet Percussion

Fowler Davis, Alex Greene, Joelle Johnson, Ka’shawn Lambright, Deandre Breland, Eric Campbell, Ali Cook, Chris Deaver, Niigel Ferguson, Jabari Grant, Peyton Grant, Davontae Hills, Dayzanae Neals, Devon Valentine, Jahmari Washington, Javarious Doctor, Owen Harrelson, Atreyl Hollman,, Kadence Koger, Kyle Shock, Carlos Soto.