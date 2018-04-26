Car crashes into building | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 10:52 am

Units from the Walterboro Police and Fire Departments and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to the 700 block of North Jefferies Boulevard the evening of April 23 to deal with the aftermath of a car ramming into a business. The vehicle had traveled through the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant and rammed into the rear of the Auto Money Title Loans building April 23 at 7:30 p.m. The car’s two occupants, an adult male and adult female both received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Colleton Medical Center. Walterboro Police investigated the accident.