Car crashes into building | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 26, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 10:52 am
Units from the Walterboro Police and Fire Departments and Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to the 700 block of North Jefferies Boulevard the evening of April 23 to deal with the aftermath of a car ramming into a business. The vehicle had traveled through the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant and rammed into the rear of the Auto Money Title Loans building April 23 at 7:30 p.m. The car’s two occupants, an adult male and adult female both received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the Colleton Medical Center. Walterboro Police investigated the accident.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.