Brian Linder needs our help | News | The Press and Standard

Brian Linder once flew to Texas to cover Colleton County in the Dixie Youth Softball World Series. He drove to Kentucky to interview a former local football player wounded serving our country in Iraq. The Ruffin Patriots, the Walterboro Bulldogs, the Colleton County Cougars and the Colleton Prep War Hawks all enjoyed their time in the sun while Brian worked as The Press & Standard’s sports editor from 2001-2006.

You don’t often see that level of dedication from a normal weekly newspaper reporter, but, as many already know, Linder wasn’t a normal reporter. He was an extraordinary one, with scores of national and state awards to back it up.

He loves to tell stories. He colorized those tales, thousands of them, in the minds of those who couldn’t be at the game and recorded them for posterity. If you had a child playing high school sports in Colleton County in those five-plus years Brian was proudly behind the sports desk, you’ve likely got some of Linder’s work folded up or framed up somewhere in your house.

The Smoaks native left the The Press in 2006. He, of course, went on to big things at the Times & Democrat in Orangeburg and even bigger things at the Daytona Beach News-Journal and Pennlive.com.

That brings us, in a roundabout way, to where we are today. Linder was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma shortly after going to work at Pennlive.com. At 33, he battled the disease valiantly, enduring months of chemotherapy before getting a clean bill of health last February.

Of course, he managed to work at the paper all the way through the process, a fact that won’t likely shock anyone who has ever worked with Brian. His work ethic is rarely matched.

A little more than a year after his initial diagnosis, Brian returned home to Walterboro to marry his girlfriend of 10 years, Lindsey Howard.

All was right with the world, but cancer doesn’t discriminate or care.

There’s a second battle to be won, and this time, the fight will be more intense.

Brian, now 34, is undergoing ICE treatments, a more rigorous form of chemotherapy designed to combat lymphoma relapses. Because the procedures are more strenuous, he’ll miss quite a bit of work. Once his long-term disability coverage expires, Brian is going to need some assistance to take care of his family, deal with medical bills and travel to and from John Hopkins Medical University for stem cell treatments.

A fundraising website has been established at gofundme.com/brianlinder. Anything you can afford will directly help Brian, but even if you can’t give, a simple share on social media can go a long way. You can also follow Brian’s journey to recovery at facebook.com/brianlinderfightscancer.

The of course, there’s a big fundraiser, Saturday April 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palmetto Rural Telephone Retail Center at 292 Robertson Blvd.

There will be plenty of great items for sale, plus chances to buy into a raffle for a Kenmore gas grill donated by Sears of Walterboro. Also, chicken perlo will be available at the event, with a 16 oz. cup going for $5. Delivery is available for businesses with multiple orders on that day as well. Preorder is encouraged for those with multiple orders, and that can be done by contacting Kimberly Broach via Facebook or at 803-409-9698 or Ronnie Broach at 843-599-7035.