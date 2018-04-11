Branchville-Colleton Juniors’ 14U champs in Palmetto Classic | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 9:36 am

The 14U Branchville-Colleton Juniors Club Volleyball team captured the championship in the Palmetto Classic Gold Bracket held in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday April 7. The team finished the season with three gold wins, one silver and a silver runner-up. Pictured bottom from left are Victoria Douglas, Ashlyn Sarvis, Caroline Kinard, Kaylee Warren. Top (from left are Taylor Tomedolskey, Cassie Craven, Coach Hannah Perritte, Coach Skylar Maxey, Carlie Erwin, and Hannah Pyatt.