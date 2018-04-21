Birth Announcement | Alyssa Leigh Langdale | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:41 am

Jamie and Lindsay Langdale of Smoaks announce the birth of a daughter, Alyssa Leigh Langdale, on March 12 in Summerville Medical Center in Summerville. She weighed eight pounds, two ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Larry and Phyllis Stanley of Walterboro and the late Larry Youmans.

Paternal grandparents are Jimmy and Brenda Langdale of Walterboro.