Bills on tap this week in S.C. state government | News | The Press and Standard

From the S.C. Policy Council:

We are one week away from the crossover deadline (April 10), after which bills that have not crossed over into the other chamber will have little chance of passing this session. The Senate is on vacation this week, and there are no legislative committee meetings in either chamber. Below is a list of the significant bills on the House calendar this week.

Most significantly, two competing bills are on the calendar that would change the solar energy program (SCPC analysis). Another significant piece of legislation is H.4182, which would allow universities to circumvent the oversight of the Commission on Higher Education for capital improvement projects by creating unaccountable mini-governments within the universities. This bill was filed last year, has been amended in committee, and is now awaiting debate on the floor.

As bills and issues covered in our annual publication Best & Worst of the General Assembly 2017 appear on the legislative calendars, we color-code them according to their status in Best & Worst and link to the appropriate page. To view this week’s full calendar online, click here.