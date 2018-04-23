Bills before the S.C. legislature this week | The Press and Standard

From the S.C. Policy Council:

There are three weeks left in this year’s session, and both the House and the Senate are in their typical end-of-session flurry. The calendars for both chambers are quite full, with a significant possibility of surprises if lawmakers decide to suspend rules and ram additional legislation through.

One example of this happened last week. The Senate agreed to allow a newly filed bill to bypass the committee process and receive a second-reading vote last Friday in a “phantom session.” This bill – S.1183 – would allow the Richland County legislative delegation to transfer special purpose commissioner appointment power from governor to county council (SCPC analysis). There are serious constitutional implications with this legislation, which is on this week’s third reading calendar.

Another significant bill on the Senate calendar is H.3529, which would prohibit local governments from banning plastic bags (SCPC analysis).

Meanwhile, the Senate budget will go to the House for a vote on the Senate amendments. As a rule the budget differences are ironed out in conference committee, and that committee will probably be appointed this week.

The House is also scheduled to consider the Senate’s version of S.954, which would mandate temporary rate reductions for SCE&G customers and delay a Public Service Commission ruling until the end of the year. The House language would have temporarily lifted all of the V.C. Summer rate hikes, while the Senate’s language lifts a portion of them and requires investor-owned utilities (not just SCE&G) to pass their tax savings from the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on to their customers. If the House does not concur in the Senate’s amendments, the bill will go to conference committee.

Several other noteworthy bills are on this week’s House calendar: S.805, which creates a new state agency with unaccountable powers and serious privacy and due process concerns (SCPC analysis); H.3521, allowing the medical use of cannabis; and H.5000, which would restructure the state pension system (SCPC analysis). The latter bill was recalled from committee and placed on the floor calendar last week.

As bills and issues covered in our annual publication Best & Worst of the General Assembly 2017 appear on the legislative calendars, we color-code them according to their status in Best & Worst and link to the appropriate page. To view this week’s full calendar online, click here.

On the House and Senate Floor: