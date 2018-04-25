Bicyclist killed on Cottageville Highway

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 11:33 am

A Walterboro man was killed the evening of April 24 when his bicycle was struck by a car on Cottageville Highway.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey pronounced Johnny Frazier, 59, of Walterboro dead at the scene of the crash. Multiple trauma has been listed as the cause of death.

Lance Corporal Judd Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Frazier had been riding his bicycle northbound on Cottageville Highway April 24 at approximately 11:27 p.m. when he was struck in the rear by a car.

Harvey said the Cottageville Highway accident was the 11th traffic fatality recorded by the county so far this year.