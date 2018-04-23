Bernice Roberts Bowers | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

WALTERBORO: Mrs. Bernice Roberts Bowers, 92, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Saturday April 21, 2018 at her residence.

A private graveside funeral service was held Wednesday at Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Born February 10, 1926 in Colleton County, she was the last surviving child of the late Elijah Franklin Roberts and Leona Benton Roberts. She was a faithful member of Black Creek Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for over 50 years. She loved her Lord and loved her church family. She made beautiful quilts that were beloved by people all over. She enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers; and was a great Southern cook, especially known for her okra soup and cheese biscuits.

Surviving are: her daughter, Barbara Ann Hickman of Walterboro; daughter-in-law, Linda Ginn Bowers of Walterboro; grandchildren, Reggie Hickman Jr., Jean Hickman Thompson and her husband Aubrey, April Bowers Cantor and Angie Lee Bowers; six great-grandchildren, Autumn Bowers Crosby, Tony Craven, Ariel Bowers, Toby Bowers, Megan Hickman and Regan Holly Hickman; honorary grandchildren, Kathy F. Bowen, Chris Hickman, and Maurice Hadwin; and a special caregiver, Melissa Postell. She was preceded in death by a son, Jack Bowers; grandson, Shaun Bowers; and a great-grandson, Starlond Bowers.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to: Black Creek Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, 4931 Black Creek Rd., Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

The family received friends Tuesday evening from 5-7 p.m. at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.