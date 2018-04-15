Be thankful for life | Faith | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 11, 2018 at 10:20 am

A “real” good life is not all about possessing the fabulous home, fine cars, a “fat” bank account, designer clothes, membership at the most elite country club, luxury vacations and the like.

It is not all about the circle of friends with whom you associate. It is not about the popularity or seniority that you have on your job. It is not about having a family of successful people.

Further, it is not about the number of carats that you have in all of your diamond rings and necklaces.

Your good life must be “real.”

It is real when you can see that your family is healthy, happy and safe; you have accomplished a lot of what you have always wanted; you can smile and do not have to fake it; you have no regrets that are going to keep you awake night after night. But most importantly, you are living a genuine life in Jesus Christ.

Psalm 1:1-6 says, “Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers.

“The wicked are not so, but are like chaff that the wind drives away. Therefore the wicked will not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous …”

Sometimes when we see others who are thriving very successfully, we wish to emulate them. There are some things that we fail to realize in that wish. Are these people able to sleep at night, are they struggling to maintain what they have, are they trying to keep up with The Joneses, or are they living a genuine life in Christ?

Remember to be careful for what you wish because the grass is not always greener on the other side.

Whatever God has for you, it is for you, and He will send it in due time. Focusing on materialism instead of a life in Christ can bring undesirable consequences. Living a genuine life in Christ will supply all of your needs and all that God has in store for you.

Matthew 6:33 affirms, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.”

Be thankful for the little things that you have, and all the rest will come at the appointed time if you are faithful unto Him who will supply your every need.

The next time you find the need to complain about not having a good life, focus on the words and meaning of this anonymous poem, “I Am Thankful”:

“For the wife who says it’s hotdogs tonight, because she is home with me, not with someone else. For the husband who is on the sofa being a couch potato, because he is home with me, and not out at the bars. For the teenager who is complaining about doing dishes, because that means she is at home, not on the streets. For the taxes that I pay, because it means that I am employed. For the mess to clean after a party, because it means that I have been surrounded by friends. For the clothes that fit a little too snug, because it means I have enough to eat.

“For my shadow that watches me work, because it means I am out in the sunshine. For a lawn that needs mowing, windows that need cleaning, and gutters that need fixing, because it means I have a home. For all the complaining I hear about the government, because it means that we have freedom of speech. For the parking spot I find at the far end of the parking lot, because it means I am capable of walking, and that I have been blessed with transportation. For my huge heating bill, because it means I am warm. For the lady behind me in church who sings off key, because it means that I can hear. For the pile of laundry and ironing, because it means I have clothes to wear. For weariness and aching muscles at the end of the day, because it means I have been capable of working hard. For the alarm that goes off in the early morning hours, because it means that I am alive.”

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)