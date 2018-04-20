Annual plant sale held last week | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 20, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:53 am
Photos by GEORGE SALSBERRY
The annual Colleton County FFA Plant Sale, held on April 14, has become a tradition for home gardeners getting prepped for another growing season. The sale at Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center offered visitors a wide array of plants. In the photo above, a woman in the check-out line with a wagon-full of vegetation seems to be wondering if there’s a plant she forgot. In the photo at right, one of the student volunteers on hand to assist shoppers has found a suitable location for a discarded flower.
