Amazing History Race Saturday | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:05 am

The Amazing History Race is just one of many family-friendly activities for all ages at the Bedon-Lucas House on Saturday April 21.

The Amazing History Race itself (for those who wish to participate) will be similar to the TV show “The Amazing Race.” Participants will travel (run or walk) to locations around Walterboro, including the water tower, the city parking lot, and the waterfall. Each “pit stop” will have an activity related to the history of Colleton County. Once the activity is successfully completed, the team moves on to the next challenge.

For those not interested in the physical amazing race, an Amazing Trivia Race will be available at the Bedon-Lucas House. This involves answering trivia about different areas of South Carolina. Participants must complete one set of questions (for example, about Charleston) before they can move on to trivia about another part of the state.

For those who just want to listen to great music from Going to the Dogs Band, play some games (such as corn hole) and enjoy lunch, those activities will be available as well. Prizes will be awarded.

A silent auction will offer a 10-person walking tour of Charleston by historian Ruth Miller, a Bob Grenko framed rice gate drawing, a collection of history books, and a Going to the Dogs Band package including a two-hour performance — great for private parties such as graduations, showers, birthdays.

To guarantee T-shirt and size, purchase tickets by April 15.

All money raised will help the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society continue to share local history with the community.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the first race at 10:30.

Tickets available are available online at www.cchaps.com; at the CCHAPS office (stop by or call 843-549-9633); or Consignment Envy.

The $20 per person ticket includes t-shirt; $50 for family/friends (two adults, up to four children under 12) and two T-shirts.

Additional t-shirts will be available for $10 each.