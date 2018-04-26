Amazing History Race held Saturday | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 10:00 am

Saturday found teams of novice historians racing around the downtown area during the annual Amazing History Race, sponsored by the Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society.

The race began with “Rice in the Lowcountry” at the Little Library, where racers guessed how many grains of rice were in a jar. To move forward, the guess must have been within 75 grains (there were 1,200.)

The second stop was “Creatures in the Ocean” at the water tower. There one team member got to dig through a sand pit to find a shark’s tooth.

“Bringing Crops to Market” was pit stop three. A team member got to ride a tricycle to pick up crops and return them to the judge.

Number 4 was the “Walterboro War Memorial” at the waterfall. The team drew a name from a basket of a Walterboro soldier lost in the war. They then had to find the name on the memorial wall and make a legible rubbing of the name.

The final stop in the city parking lot involved historical puzzles. The team rolled dice to determine which historical site puzzle they had to put together. After the judge determined the accuracy of their assembly, it was on to the finish line.

The winners were:

• Amazing History Race (team of 2): Patty Lohr and Barbara Smiley

• Amazing History Race family: Pineland Crew: Amy Coleman, Efe Bolukbasi, and Jeyda Bolukbasi.

• Amazing Trivia Race: Charles Bridges

“What a unique way to hold a fundraiser. It’s something different,” said Amber Gillian of Charleston. “This definitely should be enjoyed by more people in the community.”

“The Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society thanks our volunteers and participants for joining in the first of many Amazing History Races. This family-friendly event had activities for all ages and will help to preserve and share history in Colleton County,” said Sarah Miller of CCHAPS.

“CCHAPS will soon be highlighting many of our collections not usually on display,” she said. “This summer and fall, ‘Cookies and Collections’ and “’Cocktails and Collections’ will introduce the community to some interesting artifacts donated to CCHAPS and the stories that go with them.”