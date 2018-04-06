Adopt your street | News | The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | April 6, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: April 4, 2018 at 9:27 am
Bonita Cheney demonstrates that everyone can keep their street clean while walking the dogs or on a morning walk. Contact City Hall at 843-782-1000 Ext 0 or email bross@walterborsc.org for more information.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.