About People | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 25, 2018 at 9:54 am

Manigo helps at youth day

Iyana Manigo of Green Pond helped with Coastal Carolina University’s TEAL Youth Day on Friday March 23. Over 130 elementary and middle school students who are part of the TEAL (Dalton and Linda Floyd Mentoring Program) at CCU visited the campus to see where their mentors go to school.

Manigo is a biology major at CCU in Conway.

Mitchell chosen for Summerall Guards

David Mitchell of Yemassee was one of the cadets chosen for the Class of 2019 Summerall Guards at The Citadel in Charleston. The guards are a silent precision drill platoon formed over 85 years ago. Earning the title of Summerall Guard is one of the highest honors that can be achieved by a Citadel cadet.

Mitchell also received the American Legion Scholastic Excellence Award and the Daughters of Founders and Patriots of America Award on March 29. The American Legion award is for scholastic excellence, while the second award also recognizes leadership and participation in student affairs, as well as academic excellence.

Houck chosen for Phi Beta Kappa

Hannah Houck of Walterboro has been elected to the Furman University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, a national academic society which celebrates excellence in liberal arts and sciences. The Furman senior was among 74 students inducted on March 27.

Singleton

completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Jessica M. Singleton graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

Singleton is the daughter of June Chaney of Walterboro and the sister of Sheree Washington. She is married to Ryan Randall.

The airman graduated in 2013 from Colleton County High School, Walterboro, and earned an associate degree in 2017 from Trident Technical College, Charleston.

Thurston

on president’s list

Jonathan Thurston of Walterboro has been named to the president’s list for the winter term at the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, Ore. He is studying renewable energy engineering.

The president’s list requires a 3.7 grade point average or above.

Edmonds completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman First Class Laquinta M. Edmonds graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

She is the daughter of Robert H. Edmonds of Walterboro and Theresa M. Edmonds of Summerville. Her sister, Chameicka E. Gibbs, lives in Ladson. Edmonds has one son, Lawrence F. Gaillard III.

She graduate in 2002 from Trident One-Stop Center in North Charleston and received her bachelor’s degree in 2015 from Miller Motte Technical College/Kaplan University in North Charleston.

Mitchell named

company commander

David Mitchell of Yemassee has been named 2018-19 D Company commander at The Citadel in Charleston.

Lawson joins

Carolina One

Walterboro native Jackie Lawson has joined Carolina One real estate sales office on Maybank Highway on Johns Island.

Lawson has a B.S. degree in criminal justice from the Colorado Institute of Technology. He spent two years as a regional accounts manager with a home furniture company where he aided in maintenance of franchise dealer accounts receivables with responsibility for $20 million in receivables.

Lawson now lives on Johns Island. He has a daughter, Camo. He enjoys hunting, fishing and farming.