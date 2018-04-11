A week of walk-offs for CPA’s JV Lady Hawks | Sports | The Press and Standard

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep JV softball team will head into the second half of the season sitting at 7-4 overall after picking up two wins and a loss prior to spring break. The JV Lady Hawks split two games with Orangeburg Prep with both games ending in walk-offs and losing a close game (11-10) to Laurence Manning.

“We knew it would be one of our most challenging week with three tough opponents on the schedule,” said Coach Tiger Martin.

Against Laurence Manning, the Lady Hawks jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, with RBI’s from Becca Martin, Jordan Slocum and Bailee Stanley. The Swampcats cut the margin in the in the bottom of the first, then tacked on five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 7-5 lead. Laurence Manning claimed the 12-11 walkoff in the bottom of the fourth.

“The Swampcats have a solid program,” said Martin. “Based on their performance against common opponents, we knew we’d have to play our best ball to beat them. Early on, we did just that. In the top of third, Caroline Kinard singled in Ashlyn Langdale to pull us within one run. Anslie Murdaugh had a huge two-out, 2-RBI single to give us a one-run lead. Linley Jones knocked in Murdaugh and Mackenzie Pellum to give us a three-run lead going into the bottom of the fourth. We could not make it stand up as the Cats plated four runs in the bottom to get the walk-off win. It was a very tough loss. The girls went hit-for-hit with what I’d say is easily the best hitting team we’ve faced this year.”

The JV Lady Hawks traveled to Orangeburg Prep on Wednesday March 21 to take on AAA Orangeburg Prep. “Becca Martin surrendered one run in the bottom of the first, before striking out the side,” said Martin. “Pellum then singled in two runs as part of a six-run second inning to give us a comfortable lead. However, OP responded with six of their own, including a grand slam. Emma Kate Bell singled in the top of the third to T3 to start off a four-run inning. Langdale knocked in the fourth run, which we thought would put the game away. In the last inning with two outs, we had OP down to their last strike on three different batters, but each worked their way on base — eventually completing a five-run comeback. This walkoff loss was even tougher than that the day before.”

In a rematch versus Orangeburg Prep held Tuesday March 27, the Indians jumped out to a 4-0 lead before CPA answered with seven runs in the bottom half to take the lead. The Lady Hawks eventually got their own 11-10 walk-off win thanks to a passed ball and smart base-running by Bailee Stanley.

“Jones and Martin had back-to-back extra base hits to mount the comeback in the first inning,” said Martin. Bell and Kinard each had RBI singles bottom of the first, then Bell singled in Jordan Slocum in the bottom of the second to give us a one-run lead. Just like in the last contest, we just couldn’t handle the prosperity as we walked and errored in three runs in the top of the fourth and found ourselves chasing one run in the last inning. Sidney Bailey led off with a single up the middle, then Stanley smoked a 3-2 pitch to left field, scoring Bailey and knotting the score at 10 runs. Two pitches later, Stanley scored on a passed ball to give us the walkoff win.

“I’m very proud that we’ve got different girls stepping up each night,” said Martin. “I’ll say again, there’s a lot of talent on this team. We’ve just got to get their best out of them on a more regular basis. After the two heartbreaking losses, I was relieved to get the win over OP going into the break. I want them looking forward to giving their all in the second half of the season.”

The CPA middle school softball team, featuring many of the JV players, was defeated 15-4 Friday March 23 when they faced a strong Clarendon Hall team. “Their pitcher featured a 58-mph fastball which was easily the fastest we’ve seen this year,” said Martin. “Sidney Bailey pitched a solid game, but our defense didn’t do her any favors. Becca Martin had three hits and 2-RBI’s in the game, while Linley Jones scored three times. Mackenzie Pellum added a sharp single. We’ve had to outscore our opponents all season to make up for our sub-par defense. We just weren’t able to do that against the pitching in this game.”

The middle school team is currently 2-2 on the season.