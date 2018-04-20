2018 Rice Festival begins next week | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: April 18, 2018 at 11:15 am

The 2018 Colleton County Rice Festival will open Saturday April 21 with the annual Tour de Lowcountry cycling event, starting and finishing at PRTC, 292 Robertson Blvd. Registration starts at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m.

The Rice Festival Golf Tournament will be Sunday April 22 at 1 p.m. at Dogwood Hills Golf Course.

The Taste of Walterboro is scheduled for Tuesday April 24 at 6 p.m. at The Colleton Museum. Those attending must be 21. Acoustic guitarist Joshua Jarman of Ridgeville will perform classic rock and folk music. Tickets are available at the Walterboro-Colleton County Chamber of Commerce, 843-549-9595, chamberadmin@colletoncounty.org.

The 16th annual Walterboro Criterium on East Washington and Hampton Streets in Historic Downtown Walterboro will be April 25. Spectators can see professional and Olympic-level bicyclists as they race the city streets at speeds up to 35 miles per hour and compete for $10,000 in cash prizes. Amateur races start at 4 p.m. Kids’ race will be at 6 p.m. for ages 3-10 (helmet required) with free registration starting at 5 p.m. at Waterfall Plaza. Admission is free. The VIP Section will feature local cuisine, beer, wine and live music. VIP tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. To register visit www.walterborobikerace.org.

The festival officially opens Friday April 27 on Hampton Street with a variety of vendors with food, crafts, toys and other items and continue on Saturday April 28. All events will be on or surrounding Hampton Street.

Two changes in this year’s schedule are the fireworks and the cornhole tournament, which will both be on Saturday.

For a complete schedule of all events, see the special Rice Festival magazine in this week’s paper. Extra copies will also be available at The Press and Standard office, 1025 Bells Hwy.