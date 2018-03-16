Zoning change gets first reading | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 14, 2018 at 10:46 am

Colleton County Council members, as part of their March 6 regular session, gave a first reading to an ordinance that would amend the county’s zoning code regulations concerning commercial and residential accessory structures.

Colleton County Planning Director Philip Slayter said the amendment is basically a technical correction of the existing code. The alteration in the code would basically put in the existing regulations the type of things that the Zoning Commission have issued variances for when they are brought before the commission.

Council members also approved a resolution establishing the county’s priorities for 2018 Community Development Block Grant funds. The identification of priorities is one of the requirements for the county seeking federal development funds.

The resolution lists economic development, community facilities/enrichment and public infrastructure as the county’s priorities.

• An agreement between the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and Edisto Beach covering victim assistance services was given council’s approval.

• Council also approved a renewal of a lease agreement between the county and South Carolina Department of Corrections’ Young Offender Parole and Reentry Service.

The lease provides office space for the state program at the county’s Bernard Warshaw Complex.

• Council members approved appointing Olivia Padgett to the Colleton County Memorial Library Board of Trustees and Chris Bickley to the Lowcounry Regional Transportation Authority.

• Council gave a second reading to an ordinance that would allow the rezoning of a one-half acre parcel of land at the intersection of Sniders Highway and Forks Road from Rural Development to Community Commercial.