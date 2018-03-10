Youngster donates $501 to homeless shelter | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:42 am

A boy’s vision to give became a reality when Preston S. Clark gave $501 to the homeless shelter, Safe Haven, in Walterboro.

The money was collected in his money jars placed at Enterprise Bank of S.C. during the summer 2017.

His stepbrother William O’Bryant was helped Preston fulfill his “Vision to Give.”

“Thank you to all who helped Preston with his donation to the community. This is proof there are still wonderful people out there willing to help make a difference!” said his mother, Tara O’Bryant.

Ms. Thomas of Safe Haven took the boys on a tour and showed them how the residents live. “It was touching. They are like family and eat like family and there is love like family,” O’Bryant said.

The shelter accepts donations of all kinds to help the residents. The shelter does not house unmarried men because woman and children live there, but it does provide men food and clothes, etc. so no one is hungry or unclothed. The staff also helps find them homes and jobs.