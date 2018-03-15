Woods fires keep firefighters busy | News | The Press and Standard

Several woods fires kept firefighters busy March 10. The largest of the fires was a multi-acre woods fire that started in the 500 block of Glen Street. The fire, which had been burning for several hours, was reported to the dispatch center at 5:59 p.m. The first fire units to arrive reported the large fire had spread to Teka Street and behind homes on Smoak Road. Additional fire units and a tractor from the Forestry Commission were requested. Firefighters positioned fire apparatus at several homes in the area to protect them from the spread of the fire. Crews entered the wooded areas with hand tools and back packs and worked for about an hour to hand-cut lines ahead of the flames to keep them from reaching several homes and a field. Once the tractor arrived, its operator was able to cut much larger fire lines around the perimeter of the fire. Fire units were on the scene for about 90 minutes.

