Woods fires endanger homes | News | The Press and Standard

Woods fires endanger homes

March 21, 2018

Two woods fires kept county firefighters busy the afternoon of Sunday March 18.

The first fire occurred at 164 Seigler Lane when a yard debris fire spread to an outdoor storage building and approximately one acre of woods at 2:49 p.m.

Fire-Rescue units arrived to find the 10×10-foot storage building fully involved and the woods behind and next to the home on fire.

Crews deployed multiple hand lines to stop the spread of the woods fire, which was endangering a mobile home on the adjacent property. A South Carolina Forestry Commission tractor was requested and responded to the scene to aid in the firefighting efforts.

Firefighters worked for about 35 minutes to contain the blaze. Fire units were on the scene for over an hour.

The outdoor storage building was completely destroyed. A motorcycle and all the other items inside the building were lost.

The second woods fire occurred at 5:31 p.m. at 115 Wasson Lane when another yard debris fire was spread by light winds. Fire units arriving on Wasson Lane found approximately one-acre of a grass field behind the residence on fire.

When the winds shifted and increased, fire quickly spread throughout the field and nearby woods, endangering several homes and buildings on the adjacent properties.

A structural response was requested, adding three additional stations to the incident. Crews placed apparatus at nearby homes to protect them from the fast-moving flames. A Forestry Commission tractor was also requested and joined the fight to save the structures.

The fire spread through several properties and into an adjacent field, eventually involving approximately 10 acres before it was contained. No structures were damaged but approximately 100 feet of fencing was damaged.

Units were on the scene for two hours. Thirteen Fire-Rescue units responded.