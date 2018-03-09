Wood toy kits now available at BiLo | News | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: March 7, 2018 at 9:57 am

“Wood Toys by Noel” kits are now available at the Walterboro BiLo.

“This will be a test program for both companies,” said toymaker Noel Ison. “Wood Toys by Noel will be testing its new STEM Project lineup of toys, and BiLo will be testing this type of product to see if their customers want them to stock these items in our local store on a regular basis.”

Ison’s new lineup of toys includes a Piper cub airplane, a dump truck, a Charger sports car, a steam engine train, a bird house and a two-seater convertible sports car. “We are very excited about our STEM Project lineup of products because of the feedback from customers,” Ison said. Part of the STEM program in local schools is assembly, he said, and that was the spark for the idea for easily-assembled kits for younsters.

If the BiLo sales test is successful, the local BiLo will report the success to its headquarters for consideration of a permanent status locally and possibly a spot in other BiLo stores, said BiLo Manager Mitch Turner.

Ison has also designed and built a free-standing red and black pegboard display and his own packaging for the new products. Each package includes a picture of the item, as well as age group information. Instructions include pictures of the toy disassembled and the pieces arranged into the shape of the actual product with arrows to illustrate where each piece goes. “It’s a simple and effective method to aid in assembly,” Ison said.

The kits contain from 9-12 pieces of wood 1/2-to-3/4-inches thick and are available for two age groups: 6-8 and 9-12. Wood glue is recommended for assembly, and each vehicle can be painted or stained when complete. Prices range from $9.99 to $12.99.

For information, email nison@lowcountry.com.